Rising super lightweight contenders Richardson Hitchins (12-0, 5 KOs) and Malik Hawkins (18-1, 11 KOs) will square off in a 10-round showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night on Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis. The FS1 telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and also features unbeaten Dominican Olympian Héctor Luis García (13-0, 10 KOs) dueling Isaac Avelar (16-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout and undefeated light heavyweight prospect Suray Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KOs) taking on fellow unbeaten Pachino Hill (6-0, 5 KOs).

Following the action on FS1, FOX PBC Fight Night will be headlined by unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (5-0, 4 KOs) defending his title in his adopted hometown when he faces 168-pound contender Alantez Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs). The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features exciting rising unbeaten lightweight José Valenzuela (10-0, 6 KOs) taking on Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus unbeaten super lightweight contender Alberto Puello (19-0, 10 KOs) dueling VeShawn Owens (13-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round attraction.