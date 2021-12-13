Two months out from the night both boxers will enter the ring to settle one of the bitterest rivalries in British sport, the February 19 clash between Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) and Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) has already written itself into the record books. Tickets for the event have sold out in just ten minutes, making Khan vs Brook at the Manchester AO Arena one of the fastest-selling events not only in British boxing history but in British sporting history as a whole.

A clue to the unprecedented level of demand came when fans signed up for last week’s presale at a ratio of six fans for every one ticket available. When Friday’s presale opened, it sold out in just four minutes.

The speed of the presale sellout was echoed on Monday when a final batch of tickets went on sale to the general public, with the event officially being declared a sell-out just six minutes after the public sale began.

Following the lightning-fast sellout and value of the ticket inventory sold, BOXXER – which took over as the Sky Sports Boxing promoter just three months ago – now lays claim to records for biggest box office take for an indoor UK sports event and fastest sell-out for UK boxing event.

“We knew we could sell the arena out a few times over but the demand for tickets has been mind-blowing. The arena told us they haven’t seen anything like this in years. The level of national interest in this fight is just off the scale – it’s the biggest British battle in decades. We’re looking forward to an electric night on February 19 for what will be an iconic and legacy-defining fight in front of a sold-out arena and televised live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office,”said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO.