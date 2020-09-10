September 10, 2020
Boxing News

Sept 21 PPV card announced

On Monday, September 21, co-promoters Paco Presents and Fabrica De Campeones will present a five-fight card live-streamed from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. In the 10-round main event, WBC #8 bantamweight Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (21-2-5, 11 KOs) will return to his home base of Tijuana to defend his WBC International bantamweight belt against Willibaldo Garcia (10-3-1, 5 KOs). The bout can be seen on FITE.TV for $6.99.

In the night’s 10-round co-main event, popular Victor “Chucky” Sandoval (33-3, 21 KOs) will take on Kevin “Desvalagado” Villanueva (16-2-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC International super flyweight title.

Update: Shenanigans in Germany

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>