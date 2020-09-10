On Monday, September 21, co-promoters Paco Presents and Fabrica De Campeones will present a five-fight card live-streamed from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. In the 10-round main event, WBC #8 bantamweight Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (21-2-5, 11 KOs) will return to his home base of Tijuana to defend his WBC International bantamweight belt against Willibaldo Garcia (10-3-1, 5 KOs). The bout can be seen on FITE.TV for $6.99.

In the night’s 10-round co-main event, popular Victor “Chucky” Sandoval (33-3, 21 KOs) will take on Kevin “Desvalagado” Villanueva (16-2-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC International super flyweight title.