By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) was interested in challenging WBO light middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 21 KOs) for the title in Australia according to Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose, but the WBO has ruled Teixeira must defend against his mandatory challenger Brian Castano

“All parties are very interested in making this fight happen – Teixeira’s promoters (Golden Boy Promotions) want to see him back in the ring defending his belt as soon as possible and the WBO is obviously in the business of keeping their champions active,” says Rose.

“There’s a few hurdles to get over but it’s looking good and it could all happen very quickly, plus it helps that the world just saw a big crowd at our event in Townsville. Ultimately we have asked the WBO to grant the champion (Teixeira) a ‘voluntary’ defense given that it looks increasingly unlikely he’ll be able to fight his ‘mandatory’ before the end of the year.”

The WBO ruled Wednesday that Teixeira must defend against Brian Castano the mandatory challenger. Rose stated he’s been informed it will be held November 2020.