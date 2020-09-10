By Boxing Bob Newman

Boxing has lost another legend as former undisputed Middleweight champion Alan Minter has passed after a long battle with Cancer.

Minter was a star in both the amateur and pro ranks both in the U.K. and at world level.

In 1972, Minter lost a controversial decision to West Germany’s Dieter Kottysch in the semi-finals of the Light Middleweight division during the Munich Olympic games, settling for a bronze medal.

Minter would turn pro some seven weeks later with a TKO6 win over Maurice Thomas.

It would not be easy goings for “Boom Boom” Minter as he suffered six losses along the way to gaining the British and European Middleweight titles- all due to cuts. Minter’s annexation of the European Middleweight title would be bittersweet, as his opponent Angelo Jacopucci would succumb to his injuries after twelve brutal rounds, dying three days later.

Minter would reach the height of his ring fame on March 16, 1980, winning the WBA/WBC Middleweight titles from Vito Antuofermo on a 15 round split decision in Las Vegas.

After winning the rematch via TKO8 (Antuofermo was also prone to cuts, as was the case in this fight), Minter would lose his titles six months after he won them, to future Hall-of-Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Minter’s entire face was a mask of blood and the ring was awash in beer bottles and other debris from the angry crowd.

After a comeback win over once beaten Ernie Singeltary, Minter would lose his final two fights-NOT on cuts- a split decision to Mustafa Hamsho and a TKO3 to Tony Sibson. Minter’s final ring record was 39-9, 23 KOs. Alan Minter was 69.

R.I.P. champ.