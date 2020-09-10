Former world title challenger Rafal Jackiewicz seemingly won a six round majority decision over house fighter Rico Müller on August 29 in Braunlage, Germany. After six rounds, the 43-year-old Jackiewicz was announced as the winner of a majority decision 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

Normally when a decision is rendered in boxing, that decision is considered final. Boxing’s history is riddled with controversial decisions that weren’t changed. So the decision of the BDB (German Boxing Commission) to strip the win away from Jackiewicz and hand it to Müller after a close fight that could have gone either way is highly unusual.

Müller and his team were very upset at not getting the W against a hand-picked opponent and protested to the BDB supervisor at ringside. Rather than giving Jackiewicz the win, the BDB supervisor logged the bout as a no-decision.

The commission then reportedly brought in five new judges to score the video. All five agreed that it was Müller who won a narrow decision. Scores were 58-56 5x.

So that’s it. The Commission wiped Jackiewicz’s win off the books and declared Müller the victor. Müller’s record changes to 26-3-1, 17 KOs, while the ledger of Jackiewicz goes to 51-27-2, 22 KOs.

Jackiewicz is already scheduled for another fight in Poland this Saturday.