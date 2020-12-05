El invicto campeón mudial de peso súper mediano de la OMB, Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) superó al cinco veces retador al título mundial Martin Murray (39-6-1, 17 KOs) en doce rounds de un solo lado el viernes por la noche en el SSE Arena de Londres. Saunders desconcertó por completo y neutralizó a Murray, de 38 años, en el camino a puntajes de 120-109, 120-109, 118-110.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.