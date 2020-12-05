Saunders domina a Murray y retiene titulo de la OMB en Londres El invicto campeón mudial de peso súper mediano de la OMB, Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) superó al cinco veces retador al título mundial Martin Murray (39-6-1, 17 KOs) en doce rounds de un solo lado el viernes por la noche en el SSE Arena de Londres. Saunders desconcertó por completo y neutralizó a Murray, de 38 años, en el camino a puntajes de 120-109, 120-109, 118-110. El WBC entregó reconocimiento Héroes de la Humanidad en el Consulado de México en Dallas Pacquiao es elegido Presidente del partido político del Gobierno de Filipinas

