Saul “Canelo” Alvarez tours AT&T Stadium and addresses the media prior to his WBC, WBA and WBO unification fight against Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday. Saunders was supposed to be there too, but he was a no-show. The Saunders camp is insisting on a huge 24-foot ring and has threatened to go home if they don’t get it. Canelo responded by calling them “pussies.” Stay tuned…
Top Boxing News
I mean, fair is fair. If you get a smaller ring then the edge goes to Canelo. Obviously Saunders is more of a boxer and should get the bigger ring. I wont have a problem if the fight doesn’t happen. If Canelo IS confident, then get a bigger ring and beat Saunders at his own game.
I think 20/22ft would be a fair compromise but why wasn’t this in the contract in the first place?!
Maybe meet in the middle with a 20’ ring? That way no one is a pussy?…
I think Canelo is willing to come up to 20 and Saunders is willing to come down to 22. It still leaves them at a stalemate.
It is not meant to be that Saunders is winning. The Ring size doesn’t matter. Wouldn’t be fun to call it a robbery the day after the fight? You’re upset! Canelo won but Saunders was given the victory due to the widespread corruption. Of course, that will never happen. Relax. Give him the Ring. It will be more fun for us fans.
I am surprised such conditions were not negotiated before finalizing the contract, but money (at times) can blind you like a spitting Cobra.
Maybe they can work out a ring size that benefits the boxing mover (BJS) and the boxing stalker (Canelo). Otherwise, BJS will need to buckle down and make strategic adjustments.
Even heavyweights don’t use a 24 ft ring….. He’s definitely looking for as much real estate as he can get.
His strategy: take as little punishment as possible, even if the fans are assaulted with his boring running. Again, losing their 0 and their championship weighs less than standing their ground and getting ko’d.