Undefeated super bantamweight champions will meet for 122-pound supremacy when Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC world title against Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) in the headline attraction of a three-fight card live on Showtime May 15 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The winner of this fight will be in line to face WBO 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton on September 11 in a unification showdown.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) takes on Ricardo Espinoza (25-3, 21 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus in the telecast opener undefeated super featherweight contender Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) squares off against former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-4-2, 21 KOs) in a 12-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator.