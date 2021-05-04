Undefeated super bantamweight champions will meet for 122-pound supremacy when Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC world title against Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs) in the headline attraction of a three-fight card live on Showtime May 15 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The winner of this fight will be in line to face WBO 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton on September 11 in a unification showdown.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.
Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) takes on Ricardo Espinoza (25-3, 21 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus in the telecast opener undefeated super featherweight contender Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) squares off against former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-4-2, 21 KOs) in a 12-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator.
The best version of Nery I’ve ever seen walks right through the best Figueroa I’ve ever seen, but we’ll see who shows up on fight night.