September 5, 2021
Saracho TKOs Flores in Guanajuato

SarachoWBO #15 lightweight Jesus Saracho (10-0, 8 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico impressively stopped late replacement Rodolfo Rudy Flores (14-5, 6 KOs) in a scheduled ten round non-title bout. Saracho dominated the action over the valiant Flores en route to the TKO victory at 22 seconds of round three.

Saracho currently holds the WBA/NABA and WBO Latino lightweight titles.

Rounding out the undercard:

Jose Luis Rodriguez TKO 9(1:29) Omar Andrade 10 rds welterweights

Aaron Roberto Garibay TKO 4(1:22) Jonathan Misael Acosta Puente 6 rds featherweights

Franco Christopher Delgado UD Christopher Garcia Rodriguez 4 rds bantamweights

Emiliano Moreno TKO 1 (2:00) Luis Luna Avila 4 rds super lightweights

Luis Gallegos TKO 4 Ivan Morelos 4 rds featherweights

Poleth Guadalupe Ordaz MD Claudia Paola Rangel Gonzalez 4 rds super lightweights

The event was promoted by Miguel Angel Ruiz Valencia (Latin Boy Promotions) and Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO).

Night of draws in Argentina
Alex Vargas remains unbeaten

