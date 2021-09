Rockin’ Fights 39 Results Female middleweight Miranda Barber (2-2, 1 KO) scored a first round TKO over six-foot Ayanna Tramont (1-1, 1 KO). Tramont down twice. The bout of original headliner Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) was scrapped due to a medical issue concerning Seldin’s opponent. TrillerVerz II Lineup

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.