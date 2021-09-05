September 5, 2021
Boxing Results

Night of draws in Argentina

Welterweights Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (16-1-1, 2 KOs) and Yoel “El Chacal” Peralta (8-1-1, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a bout for the vacant WBC Latino title on Saturday night at the Microestadio Municipal in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Scores were 98-91 for Peralta, 96-93 for Andino, and 94-94.

In the co-feature, Argentinean female light flyweight champion Ayelen “Piru” Granadino (6-1-3, 0 KOs) and Jazmín “La Jefa” Villarino (4-1-2, 0 KOs) also fought to a ten round draw. Scores were 95-95 twice and 97-93 for Granadino.

The card was presented by Mario Margossian/Argentina Boxing Promotions.

World-rated Valladares defeats Torres
Saracho TKOs Flores in Guanajuato

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>