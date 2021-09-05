Welterweights Nicolás “El Elegante” Andino (16-1-1, 2 KOs) and Yoel “El Chacal” Peralta (8-1-1, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a bout for the vacant WBC Latino title on Saturday night at the Microestadio Municipal in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Scores were 98-91 for Peralta, 96-93 for Andino, and 94-94.

In the co-feature, Argentinean female light flyweight champion Ayelen “Piru” Granadino (6-1-3, 0 KOs) and Jazmín “La Jefa” Villarino (4-1-2, 0 KOs) also fought to a ten round draw. Scores were 95-95 twice and 97-93 for Granadino.

The card was presented by Mario Margossian/Argentina Boxing Promotions.