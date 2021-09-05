WBO #3 minimumweight Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (25-2-1, 15 KOs) won a competitive ten round unanimous decision over José Javier “Popotitos” Torres (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in a light flyweight contest at the Parque La Ruina in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Scores were 96-93, 97-94, 95-94. Torres was deducted a point for hitting on the break in round nine.

Unbeaten flyweight Yahir Frank (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round knockout over Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia (6-2-1, 5 KOs). A left hook put Garcia on the canvas out cold. Time was 1:05.

WBA female atomweight champion Monserrat “Raya” Alarcón (16-4-2, 0 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Tania Itzel García (6-5, 2 KOs) in a non-title affair. Scores were 80-72 twice and 78-74.