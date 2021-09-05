September 5, 2021
Boxing Results

World-rated Valladares defeats Torres

WBO #3 minimumweight Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (25-2-1, 15 KOs) won a competitive ten round unanimous decision over José Javier “Popotitos” Torres (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in a light flyweight contest at the Parque La Ruina in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Scores were 96-93, 97-94, 95-94. Torres was deducted a point for hitting on the break in round nine.

Unbeaten flyweight Yahir Frank (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a spectacular fourth round knockout over Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia (6-2-1, 5 KOs). A left hook put Garcia on the canvas out cold. Time was 1:05.

WBA female atomweight champion Monserrat “Raya” Alarcón (16-4-2, 0 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Tania Itzel García (6-5, 2 KOs) in a non-title affair. Scores were 80-72 twice and 78-74.

Golden Gloves Promotions keep boxing alive in SA
Night of draws in Argentina

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>