WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz’s team informed the WBA Championships Committee that he will be making his mandatory defense against “regular” champion Leigh Wood. The Santa Cruz-Wood winner will become the only WBA 126-pound champion. Details of the bout will be known in the next few days.

Santa Cruz had requested a permit to unify his belt against WBC champion Rey Vargas, but after studying the case, the committee ruled that he must take on Wood as part of the WBA’s world title reduction plan.