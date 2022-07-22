July 22, 2022
Benavidez Jr: I’m ready to pull off this upset

Super welterweight Jose Benavidez Jr. showed off his skills during a media workout at his family’s gym in Seattle on Thursday, as he nears his showdown against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia on Showtime July 30 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jose Benavidez Jr: “I feel great. I’m stronger than ever and I’m ready to pull off this upset. There are some people who are doubting me, but I know that I’m going to be the guy that gets the win that night…I can box and I can bang. I know that I can do it all in the ring. Everyone is going to see a really strong performance from me on fight night…Danny Garcia is a great fighter. I know his dad said some stuff about me, but I don’t let any of that get to me. I got nothing but respect for Danny. I’m going to let my hands do the talking.”

