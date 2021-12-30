WBA featherweight super champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz takes on Keenan “Bedo” Carbajal on February 5 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The bout will be a non-title ten-rounder in the super featherweight division and will serve as the co-feature of the Thurman-Barrios PPV. Santa Cruz hasn’t fought in the featherweight division for three years but he has plans to return to the 126-pound ranks.

“I wanted to see how I felt in this training camp before making a decision about what weight I fight at in the future,” said Santa Cruz. “Now I’ve dropped the weight easily, so as long as everything goes well on February 5, I’ll be back at 126 in my next fight.”