Former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman talked about his February 5 PPV clash against former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Thurman. “I’m not injured anymore and I feel great. I’m excited to perform for the fans in Las Vegas once again. It’s not ideal to have a layoff like I had, but you just have to roll with things in life. I’ve spent a lot of time meditating and prioritizing different things. Now the date is set and I can’t wait to get back in action. I truly love this sport.
“I was given a few options for opponents, and once I heard Barrios had interest in it, I knew that he was coming off an exciting fight and that I wanted to make it happen. Once Barrios was on the menu, I was ready to take him.
“There’s always pressure to be great. That pressure makes diamonds. Fighters like me and like Barrios, we want to shine. We take that pressure and everything coming our way. That’s the path of the warrior. There’s so much beauty in it. Our hearts pump better when we take those challenges head on.
“There’s no test better than a Keith Thurman test. You don’t step to Keith Thurman if you don’t want to make a name for yourself at 147. We have two fighters coming off of losses, which means we both have to prove ourselves. The time is now. Talk about the past if you want, but February 5, new stories will be created.
“In 2019, I fought Manny Pacquiao because that was the most exciting thing I could do then. Once I’m comfortable in this return, I’m coming for greatness. We know we’ve fallen from the ladder and we’re looking up. That’s okay, because we’re going to take it one step at a time to get back to where we were, in the top spot of the welterweight division.
“The fire has been burning inside me my whole life. It doesn’t matter what we’re competing in. When you’re in this sport, you’re in it to win. You have to be. That competitiveness is natural for me. No matter how long I’m off, I’m thinking about boxing.
“I’m here to prove that I’m not the kind of fighter that you can write off. The cream is going to rise to the top. I might have fallen, but you best believe I’m going to rise again. This year is about doing what I have to do to be at the pinnacle of the division.”
Coming for greatness just takes him awhile to go for it. Barrios will be his 4th fight in 5 years. Gary Russell calls Thurman inactive
That’s a pretty good comparison, actually. They’re the same age, they started fighting professionally about a year apart and Russell has one more fight. They’re both also really good fighters who will unfortunately probably be remembered more for long stretches of inactivity than almost anything they actually did in the ring.
Coming for greatness does not equal PPV.
I wonder who else was in the menu, because Barrios has been chosen as the most winnable fight. I respect what Thurman says about his health and injures, but if he is really healthy now and win easy against Barrios, he should try to fight at least 2 more times in 2022. Truly I believe he is running out of time to reach some of the expected potential when he was the main guy at 147, that was around 2013-2014. Thurman style is all wrong for Terence Crawford, I would love to see this fight.
Crawford would have target practice with Thurman based off styles. Thurman too flat footed at times to even effectively counter punch Crawford when he is moving at angles.