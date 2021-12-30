WBA #8 middleweight Kanat Islam (28-0, 21 KOs) takes on Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (25-2, 10 KOs) in the main event on January 21 at the White Sands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. In the co-main event, welterweight Jose Miguel Borrego (19-3, 16 KOs) will be facing “Pistol” Pete Dobson (14-0, 9 KOs). Also in action is welterweight Mark Reyes Jr. (14-1, 12 KOs) against Erick Bone (25-6, 12 KOs). Boxing luminaries Paulie Malignaggi, Roy Jones Jr, and Antonio Tarver will be on hand. The event is presented by Probox Promotions.
