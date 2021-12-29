December 29, 2021
Exclusive Interview: Frank “The Ghost” Martin

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the undefeated, rising lightweight star Frank “The Ghost” Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) who faces hard-hitting Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KOs) this Saturday, Jan 1 on the “free” Fox portion of the FOX Sports PBC ppv headlined by Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin. Martin discusses his start in boxing in Indianapolis and winning the 2016 National Golden Gloves, training under former trainer of the year Derrick James and working with pound-for-pound star Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., who is also his promoter. Martin also shared his thoughts on what makes the lightweight division so tough with the likes of Tank, Haney, Kambosos, Teofimo and KingRy and much more in this exclusive interview.

