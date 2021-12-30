By Joe Koizumi

WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka (27-2, 15) and challenger Ryoji Fukunaga (15-4, 14 KOs), both of Japan, participated in a weigh-in ceremony at the fight venue Ota-city General Gymnasium on Thursday afternoon in Tokyo, Japan. Ioka tipped the beam at the class limit of 52.1 kilogram, while Fukunaga 52.0 kilogram (the figures in pound will be announced at the title bout that will start at 6:30 PM tomorrow). Ioka had been once slated to face IBF ruler Jerwin Ancajas for unification on New Year’s Eve, but it was the Omicron variant that accounted for an abrupt cancellation that prevented Ancajas party from entering Japan.

It was surprising that, in such a short notice of just a couple of weeks prior to the title bout, the promoter (Shisei Promotions) announced Fukunaga as the challenger in Kazuto’s alternative voluntary defense. Ryoji, the regional belt collector, was the sole world rated compatriot at that time, and he was therefore the sole candidate as the challenger. Of course, Ioka is the overwhelmingly prohibitive favorite due to his longer career, four-division title acquisition and very impressive stoppage of previously unbeaten three-class champ Kosei Tanaka just a year ago.

Fukunaga said, “I’ll demonstrate a do-or-die attack to the champion.” Ioka confidently said, “I’ll be victorious so that I’ll fight Ancajas next. I won’t be careless, nor overconfident.”

The JBC announced the officials as follows: referee Katsuhiko Nakamura; judges Michiaki Someya, Masakazu Murase and Tetsuya Iida, all of Japan.

