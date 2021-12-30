Salita Promotions has announced Claressa Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) will be included in the 2022 installment of the Guinness World Records for becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to hold all titles across two weight divisions simultaneously.

Shields is scheduled to face undefeated Ema Kozin (22-0-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams fight, scheduled for January 2022 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the eventual goal to attempt to avenge her only amateur loss to now fellow professional Savannah Marshall from the UK later this year.

She recently revealed her “bucket list” for boxing online, which included YouTuber Jake Paul, and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor as future victims.