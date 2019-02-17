World ranked female featherweight Sandra “Perla Negra” Robles (22-3, 12 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Arely Valente (12-5-1, 6 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at the Plaza La Coleta in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico.



In other action, super featherweights Diego Fabián Eligio (19-3, 8 KOs) and Eddy Valencia (12-2-6, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round draw.