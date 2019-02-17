By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In an IBF super bantamweight title eliminator, former champion Ryosuka Iwasa (26-3, 16 KOs) scored a ten round technical decision over Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (23-7, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The action was fast and furious between Juarez and Iwasa, who engaged in a close-quarters brawl. Late in the fight, Juarez suffered a cut from an accidental head butt. The fight was stopped after ten rounds and the judges had it 98-92, 97-93, and 95-95 as Iwasa wins a majority decision.

2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Jose Torres (13-11, 1 KO) in three. Balderas sent Torres to the canvas in the third and later hurt him with the left hooks to the body finishing him as he could not continue.