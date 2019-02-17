By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

South Africa’s DeeJay Kriel (15-1, 6 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten IBF strawweight champion Carlos Licona (14-1, 2 KOs) in the final round in what was a wild one on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Licona landed the power shots throughout the fight as Kriel boxed. Late in the fight, Kriel’s face was swollen as Licona pressed the action. However, in the twelfth round, Kriel had his best moment in the fight dropping Licona three times in a wild finish. Kriel wins the IBF strawweight title.

Former world champion Marlon Tapales (32-2, 15 KOs) stopped Fernando Vargas (34-14-3, KOs) in five rounds in a scheduled ten round featherweight bout.

Ukrainian Ivan Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) made quick work of Tyrone Harris (26-14, 16 KOs) scoring a first round knockout in a scheduled eight-round welterweight match.

Middleweight Hugo Centeno, Jr. (27-2, 14 KOs) of Oxnard won a fourth round technical decision over Oscar Cortez (27-4, 14 KOs) squared off. Centeno scored a knockdown as he and Cortez clashed heads in the fourth the bout was stopped.

Undefeated super featherweight prospect Jerry Perez (11-0, 8 KOs) scored fourth round stoppage over Ivan Benitez (12-3, 4 KOs).

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Julian Rodarte (15- 0-1, 6 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Miguel Mendoza (23-15-2, 22 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout. All three judges scored the bout 79-73.