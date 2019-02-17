In just his fifth pro fight, unbeaten super welterweight Abass Baraou (5-0, 2 KOs) claimed the WBC International title with a unanimous points decision against former IBF world champion Carlos Molina (29-11-2, 8 KOs) last night at the CGM Arena in Koblenz, Germany. Judges Esa Lehtosaari and Juan Carlos Pelayo scored the fight 115-112 in favor of Baraou, while Juergen Langos had him ahead 118-109. Molina has now dropped five of his last six bouts.

On the undercard, light heavyweight Leon Bunn extended his unbeaten run with a one-sided points win over Viktor Polyakov and WBSS contestant Anthony Yigit got back to winning ways, outpointing Mohamed Khalladi.