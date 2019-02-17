By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 light welterweight Liam Paro (16-0, 11 KOs) outpointed Italian champion Masimilano ”El Loco ” Ballisai (22-6, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday at the Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, Queensland, Australia. Promoter Angelo Di Carlo told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail, “I believe Liam is Australia’s hottest prospect and that he can follow Jeff Horn to a world title. A lot of people in Mackay have supported Liam for a long time by traveling down to Brisbane to watch his fights, so we are looking to give something back with him now facing a really good opponent in his hometown.” Paro is chasing a shot at WBO champion Maurice Hooker.