July 8, 2021
Boxing News

Sam Soliman Returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-15-1, 19 KOs) returns to action on Saturday against unbeaten Liberian-born, Australian-based Victor “Hot Chilli” Nagbe (3-0-0) over ten rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia.

Soliman, 47, is coming off an eight round decision loss to former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika in March. Soliman captured the IBF middleweight belt in 2014, defeating Felix Sturm. He lost the title to Jermaine Taylor in the same year.

Nagbe outpointed Terry Nikolas in April in his most recent bout.

  • Doubt he can still throw 100 punches a round like he did in his prime. He gave Winky Wright one of the hardest fights of his life!

