Makina Boxing Promotions LLC (Courtney Frye/CEO) will present an event this Friday titled “Patas Saladas” in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The main event will feature prospect Jose Antonio Sampedro (11-1, 6 KOs) of Queretaro,Queretaro, Mexico taking on countryman and local Cristian Ramon Cortes (6-21-3, 1 KOs) of Puerto Vallarta ,Jalisco, Mexico.

Cortes is a tough durable opponent only being stopped twice and has come close to upsetting a few solid prospects having to settle for multiple draw decisions. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds at the featherweight limit and take place at the Arena Coliseo Demonio Blanco Arena in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico with beIN Sports airing the event.

Hard-hitting Jhonathan Garcia (19-1, 15 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years versus Victor Campos (6-10, 2 KOs) in an 8 round super lightweight bout.

Rounding out the card:

Fabian “Huracan” Diaz (7-3, 6 KOs) VS Jesus M ” Kiligua” Velazco (14-22-2, 6 KOs) 8 rounds featherweights

Estefania Franco (0-4, 0 KOs) vs Laura Cubos (4-1, 0 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Angel Morales (DEBUT) vs Rafael Herrerra Amezcua (1-3, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Juan J. “Pikachu”Becerra (1-0, 0 KOs) vs Sigfrid Arles Diego (0-6, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Jesus “Chocorol” Garcia (1-5, 0 KOs) vs Erick “Fantasma” Torres (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds lightweights

Andre Rodriguez Rayon (1-0,1 NC , 0 KOs) vs Aldo Rios Herrera (1-1, 1 KO) 4 rounds straweights