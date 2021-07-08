July 8, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back in Puerta Vallarta Friday

Makina Boxing Promotions LLC (Courtney Frye/CEO) will present an event this Friday titled “Patas Saladas” in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The main event will feature prospect Jose Antonio Sampedro (11-1, 6 KOs) of Queretaro,Queretaro, Mexico taking on countryman and local Cristian Ramon Cortes (6-21-3, 1 KOs) of Puerto Vallarta ,Jalisco, Mexico.

Cortes is a tough durable opponent only being stopped twice and has come close to upsetting a few solid prospects having to settle for multiple draw decisions. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds at the featherweight limit and take place at the Arena Coliseo Demonio Blanco Arena in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico with beIN Sports airing the event.

Hard-hitting Jhonathan Garcia (19-1, 15 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years versus Victor Campos (6-10, 2 KOs) in an 8 round super lightweight bout.

Rounding out the card:

Fabian “Huracan” Diaz (7-3, 6 KOs) VS Jesus M ” Kiligua” Velazco (14-22-2, 6 KOs) 8 rounds featherweights

Estefania Franco (0-4, 0 KOs) vs Laura Cubos (4-1, 0 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Angel Morales (DEBUT) vs Rafael Herrerra Amezcua (1-3, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Juan J. “Pikachu”Becerra (1-0, 0 KOs) vs Sigfrid Arles Diego (0-6, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Jesus “Chocorol” Garcia (1-5, 0 KOs) vs Erick “Fantasma” Torres (3-2, 2 KOs) 4 rounds lightweights

Andre Rodriguez Rayon (1-0,1 NC , 0 KOs) vs Aldo Rios Herrera (1-1, 1 KO) 4 rounds straweights

Sam Soliman Returns Saturday
Charlo-Castaño virtual press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>