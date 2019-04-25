With just two days to go until the big world title twinbill Friday night on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK from the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) and former unified flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3, 26 KOs) meet in their highly-anticipated rematch in the main event.



In the co-main, world champions Daniel Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) and TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs) meet to unify the WBA and IBF super bantamweight world titles. Kicking off the main card, former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas (28-2-2, 10KOs) will move up to 154 pounds to face off against veteran Humberto Soto (69-9-2, 37KOs).

Here’s what they had to say:

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

“I feel great. I feel confident. This is my fourth time fighting in the United States and I hope you all come to watch the show.”

Juan Francisco Estrada

“I am so happy to be here fighting in Los Angeles again. I am actually able to be 100% for this fight. Last time I was dealing with injuries but now I am healthy. My trainers did a great job getting me ready for the rematch and I feel ready to win this time. Only two more days, I am anxious. I can’t wait to step on the scale and get that challenge out of the way before Friday night.”

Daniel Roman

“Every champion wants to unify and we both have a chance to do it. So let’s steal the show, TJ. Let’s do it because this is what we all do it for.”

TJ Doheny

“I think Danny and I have the same mindset, we want to prove who is the best in the division. Danny likes to come forward, I like to be a craftsman but make no mistake, I can bang too. We will see what happens on Friday night on DAZN and I hope everyone tunes in to watch two of the best face off.”

Jessie Vargas

“I need to take care of business against Soto. I have trained properly but nothing is certain. I want to get a title in my third weight division. I left Vegas for camp for the first time in my career to train in Los Angeles. I had a great training camp with my amazing trainer Freddie Roach and I am ready for Friday night.”

Humberto Soto

“I am very grateful to Matchroom and DAZN for giving me another chance to accomplish my dreams in the ring. I think this Friday the fans will be the winners, not me or Jessie Vargas. We are going to put on a show. I will leave it all in the ring on Friday night.”