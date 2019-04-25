Rob “Bravo” Brant (25-1, 17 KOs) and Ryota Murata (14-2, 11 KOs) have a painful shared history. They waged a toe-to-toe battle last October in Las Vegas that saw Brant wrest the WBA middleweight title away from Murata via unanimous decision.

It’s time for the rematch.

Brant will make the second defense of that title against Murata Friday, July 12 at Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Murata, who captured a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, is one of his nation’s most revered sporting heroes and will look to gain vengeance in front of his home fans.

Promoted by Teiken Promotions, in association with Top Rank, Greg Cohen Promotions and Rapacz Boxing, U.S. broadcast information for this world championship event will be announced soon.