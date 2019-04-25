By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO featherweight challenger Luke Jackson (17-1, 7 KOs) will clash with Boonsom Pothong (17-24-2, 11 KOs) at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Jackson challenged WBO featherweight Champion Carl Frampton In Ireland losing in nine rounds in 2018.

In other action former Miss Universe entrant Lauryn Eagle (20-4-1, 12 KOs) will challenge Argentina’s Maya Alexandra Gomez (18-8, 4 KOs) for the vacant IBA featherweight title. Also formerly American-based heavyweight Bowie Tupou (27-6, 19 KOs) will be in action against Randall Rayment (9-4, 3 KOs) in a rematch. Tupou dropped a ten round split decision in 2018 to Rayment.

Promoter: JNI Promotions

Matchmaker: Billy Hussein

Inspector: David Grainger