EBU European super middleweight champion Robin Krasniqi (49-5, 17 KOs) will next defend his title against SES stablemate and 2012 Olympian Stefan Härtel (17-1, 2 KOs) on May 11 at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany.

This fight is a bit of a grudge match as they were scheduled to meet last November, but Haertel came down ill and Krasniqi had to face a replacement opponent. They faced off at the kickoff press conference.



Robin Krasniqi: “Boxing will win – I hope “Steffi” competes and I have only one request. That a replacement opponent is ready when he gets diarrhea and cancels.”

Stefan Haertel: “I will beat Robin into retirement. I am the more complete boxer and fitter than ever before!”