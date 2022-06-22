The PPV undercard has been announced for the WBC heavyweight eliminator between former champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on September 4 in a Labor Day Weekend clash from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In the co-feature, lightweights Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and Eduardo Ramírez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) collide in a 12-round WBC eliminator.

The action will also see the return of three-division champion Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) in his first action in three years as he battles former title challenger Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction, plus unbeaten lightweight José Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) duels former world champion Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) in the 10-round opener.