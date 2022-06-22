The PPV undercard has been announced for the WBC heavyweight eliminator between former champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on September 4 in a Labor Day Weekend clash from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
In the co-feature, lightweights Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and Eduardo Ramírez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) collide in a 12-round WBC eliminator.
The action will also see the return of three-division champion Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) in his first action in three years as he battles former title challenger Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction, plus unbeaten lightweight José Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) duels former world champion Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) in the 10-round opener.
For all of you Al Haymon lovers, looks like he’s done us fans another solid! What a card!! Can’t wait to drop $79.99 on this one! God bless you, Al!
I didn’t even know Abner Mares was thinking about coming back again. 36 years old, hasn’t fought in 4 years, has that nice Showtime job and has some serious eye problems if I recall correctly. I don’t know if I’d risk it, but best wishes to him.
Ramirez just recently moved up to 130 and now he’s in an eliminator at 135. If he can handle the weight, he’s a really good fighter and could do well, but Cruz might be too strong for him now.