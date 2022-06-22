June 22, 2022
Boxing News

Canelo-GGG venue named

​Undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and ​unified middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin will clash in their trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 17. The fight, presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions, will broadcast live on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​.

The first two bouts between Canelo and GGG took place in the same venue.

