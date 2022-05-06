May 6, 2022
Rozicki-Peralta Final Press Conference

Roziki Presser
Photo: Argentina Boxing Promotions

WBC #9 cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (14-1, 14 KOs) and WBC #10 rated two-time Olympian Yamil Peralta (13-0, 6 KOs) had their first meeting at the final press conference for Saturday’s WBC International title clash on TyC from the Center 200 Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Yamil Peralta: “It’s a very interesting fight, a clash of styles. I came to win. I came to get the belt.”

Ryan Rozicki: “I really don’t have much to say. At this point, my fists speak for themselves. You know exactly what I’m here to do.”

