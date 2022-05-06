Heavyweight Terrell Woods (28-50-9, 20 KOs) scored an upset third round TKO over previously unbeaten Rolando Soto (8-1, 3 KOs) on Thursday night at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds in Pasadena, Texas. Woods, who is much better than his record indicates, dropped Soto with a big right hand in round two. Soto got up very wobbly and was saved by the bell. The bout was stopped by the ring doctor at the beginning of round three. Time was :10.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Samuel Castaneda (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Josh Ross (5-17-5, 0 KOs) in round five. Castaneda dropped Ross twice in round four. Ross took a knee in round five and the bout was waved off moments later. Time was 2:17.