Former world champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (26-4-3, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua and countryman Byron “Sambita” Castellón (13-13-3, 2 KOs) saw their 8 round light flyweight main event ended in a no contest. The fight was just getting heated up when an accidental cut suffered by Castellón ended the fight after just two completed rounds of action. It was the fourth fight between the two with Rojas winning the previous three all by decision. The show was held at the el gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua with WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) promoting.

Highly world ranked strawweight Jerson Ortiz (15-2, 6 KOs) kept active while he awaits a world title shot winning a majority decision over game countryman Wilmer Blas (5-14-6, 1 KO) 6 rds.

Rounding out the undercard:

Marcio Soza (18-6-2, 12 KOs) 5th rd TKO Miguel Correa (9-23, 4 KOs) super featherweights 8 rds

Elisson Marquez (8-2, 7 KOs) 5th rd TKO Jonas Castillo (6-5, 5 KOs) super featherweights 6 rds

Gerardo Zapata (7-0, 5 KOs) UD Saydin Garcia (2-1, 0 KOs) junior flyweights 4 rds

Jorge Castro(4-1, KOs) UD over David Bejarano (1-3, 1 KO) heavyweights 4 rds

Ricardo Espinoza (1-0, 0 KOs) majority decision winner over Adonis Centeno(0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds