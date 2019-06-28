By Miguel Maravilla and David Robinett at ringside

Dmitry Yun, a 25-year old amateur standout from Azerbaijan, fighting out of Russia, cruised to a comfortable debut decision over Jose Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KO) in a four-round lightweight bout. Yun, who as an amateur represented South Ural State University in the World University Boxing Championships, relied primarily on his left hand to both Meza’s head and body early before settling into an effective two-handed attack. The longer, rail-thin Meza tried to box from the outside and counterpunch when Yun was able to work his way inside, but even a late point deduction from Yun for hitting behind the head couldn’t change the difference in class, with all three judges scoring the bout 39-36 for Yun.

In the opening bout from Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California middleweight David Kaminsky (5-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Israel won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Osbaldo Gonzalez (6-5, 4 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Boxing patiently, Kaminsky measured Gonzalez with the jab and followed up with the straight left much of the fight. Ripping to the body, Kaminsky looked to finish off a busted up Gonzalez but the Oklahoma fighter held his own. Kaminsky had to work as Gonzalez gave him all he can handle in going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.