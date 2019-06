IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over ex-WBO champion Ray Beltran (36-9-1, 22 KOs) on Friday night before 2,795 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Win or lose, Commey retained the belt since Beltran failed to make weight. Commey dropped Beltran twice in round one. Beltran down again in round five. The bout was waved off after Commey knocked down Beltran the fourth time in round eight. Time :54.