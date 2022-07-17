By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the Garcia-Fortuna co-main event on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, welterweight Alexis Rocha from nearby Santa Ana pressured Luis Veron out of Buenos Aires, Argentina all night and won a one-sided unanimous decision with scores of 100-90 twice and 99-91. The southpaw Rocha attacked Veron from the opening bell as he touched Veron with his right jab and hard left to the body and head. In round 5, Rocha picked up the pace and battered Veron from post to post but could not finish off the savvy veteran. Rocha continued to push forward against Veron over the second half of the fight but could not land the significant shot to put away the Argentinian. And although Veron engaged more the final few rounds, he spent most of the night on his bicycle to avoid the power of Rocha. In the end, Rocha earned the easy decision and the NABO welterweight title in doing so.