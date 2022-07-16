By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Unbeaten minimumweight Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico won a unanimous decision over Victor Saludar (21-6, 11 KOs) in a WBA 105lb eliminator. Collazo worked his way to a hard-fought 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112 judges’verdict.

Figuring each other out in the opening round, Saludar connected with a straight right hand but Collazo returned the favor connecting the Filipino flush. Mixing it up in round two, Collazo attacked the body and worked inside as the Saludar stood in the pocket. The Puerto Rican countered in round three connecting solidly, answering Saludar’s attack as Collazo stood busy. Attacking inside in the fourth, Collazo connected with a solid left hand backing Saludar and stopping his momentum.

It appeared that Saludar was tired as Collazo began to break down the Filipino in the fifth. Collazo continued to dominate Saludar past the halfway point. Just when the fight appeared one-sided, Saludar connected with an uppercut in the seventh, dropping Collazo. Saludar continued to fight as Collazo continued to work. Late in the fight Collazo boxed and used the jab more effectively as Saludar fought valiantly.

* * *

Featherweight Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) out of Mexicali, Mexico, showed a diverse attack against fellow countryman from Guadalajara and rugged, veteran Enrique Bernache (24-14, 12 KOs) and finally stopped him in round four of the scheduled ten to earn the knockout victory. De La Hoya came out fast in the first round sending Bernache back with a solid left hand. He also landed uppercuts in the opening frame. De La Hoya landed a flurry to close out round two, which prompted the ringside physician to take a quick look between rounds. Bernahce showed toughness and tried to counter, but by round four it was just a matter of time before De La Hoya closed the show. And sure enough at the end of the round, De La Hoya unleashed another barrage of punches and referee Ray Corona finally waved it off at 2:51. De La Hoya’s only loss came via Ronny Rios in 2019. De La Hoya is the cousin of the Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya.

* * *

In the opening bout from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles lightweight prospect Miguel Gaona (3-0, 2 KO) of Los Angeles disposed of Abdiel Padilla (1-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico. Gaona dropped Padilla early in the opening round, and floored him a second time with a right to the body. Referee Jack Reiss reached a ten count. (No official time was announced.)