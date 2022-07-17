By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

In the 10-round main event Saturday night at the Elevation Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania, presented by Price Promotions, highly talented Dylan Price (15-0, 9 KOs) of Sicklerville NJ. became the NBA bantamweight world champion by scoring a ten round unanimous decision win over a very game Drew Correll (10-3, 8 KOs) of Danville, Virginia by way of Glassboro, New Jersey. Judges’ scorecards were 98-92, 99-91 2x in favor of Price.

In the co-main event, middleweight Frankie Lynn (1-0, 1 KO) of Chester, PA made a successful pro debut against Prince Francis (0-1) of New York testing him early by throwing hard counter shots that finished off Francis early at :32 seconds of the opening round when referee Harvey Dock had seen enough and jumped in to wave off the contest.

Middleweight Jeremiah Kendrick (2-0, 2 KO) of Philadelphia, put in the work by stopping Erron Peterson of Philadelphia with heavy shots that finished him off at the official time of 2:56 seconds of round three.

Lightweight Jalique “Duckin’ No Action” Holden (1-0, 1 KO) of Wilmington, Delaware made a very impressive pro debut dropping Tarique Gerald of New York three times in the opening stanza before referee Harvey Dock waved off the contest at the official time of 2:59 of round one.

Super middleweight puncher Ablombola Osundairo (2-0, 1 KO) of Chicago wasted no time jumping right on Tariq Green (1-1) of Philadelphia, dropping him in the opening round and finishing him off as the referee jumped in to call a stop to the action at 1:45 seconds of round two.

In the opening bout between pro-debuting welterweights, Aaron Newmose (1-0) of Atlantic City, New Jersey defeated Jamir Anderson (0-1) of Philadelphia, PA, outworking him in a split decision win. Judges’ official scores were 39-37, 39-37, 39-37 in favor for Newmose.