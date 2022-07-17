July 16, 2022
Boxing Results

Price tops Correll in decision win

By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

In the 10-round main event Saturday night at the Elevation Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania, presented by Price Promotions, highly talented Dylan Price (15-0, 9 KOs) of Sicklerville NJ. became the NBA bantamweight world champion by scoring a ten round unanimous decision win over a very game Drew Correll (10-3, 8 KOs) of Danville, Virginia by way of Glassboro, New Jersey. Judges’ scorecards were 98-92, 99-91 2x in favor of Price.

In the co-main event, middleweight Frankie Lynn (1-0, 1 KO) of Chester, PA made a successful pro debut against Prince Francis (0-1) of New York testing him early by throwing hard counter shots that finished off Francis early at :32 seconds of the opening round when referee Harvey Dock had seen enough and jumped in to wave off the contest.

Middleweight Jeremiah Kendrick (2-0, 2 KO) of Philadelphia, put in the work by stopping Erron Peterson of Philadelphia with heavy shots that finished him off at the official time of 2:56 seconds of round three.

Lightweight Jalique “Duckin’ No Action” Holden (1-0, 1 KO) of Wilmington, Delaware made a very impressive pro debut dropping Tarique Gerald of New York three times in the opening stanza before referee Harvey Dock waved off the contest at the official time of 2:59 of round one.

Super middleweight puncher Ablombola Osundairo (2-0, 1 KO) of Chicago wasted no time jumping right on Tariq Green (1-1) of Philadelphia, dropping him in the opening round and finishing him off as the referee jumped in to call a stop to the action at 1:45 seconds of round two.

In the opening bout between pro-debuting welterweights, Aaron Newmose (1-0) of Atlantic City, New Jersey defeated Jamir Anderson (0-1) of Philadelphia, PA, outworking him in a split decision win. Judges’ official scores were 39-37, 39-37, 39-37 in favor for Newmose.

KingRy KOs Fortuna in six
Rocha dominates Veron

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>