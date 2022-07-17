By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Lightweight Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) of Victorville, California, disposed of former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-4-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in six rounds Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Garcia came out shooting the right hand and connecting with a thudding left hook, Fortuna walked through the punches and kept coming. In round two, Garcia pumped the jab and later connected with a flush right snapping Fortuna’s head. Still figuring out the style, Garcia kept working off the jab boxing as he pinned Fortuna up on the ropes momentarily in round three, shortly after Fortuna attempted to make it a rough fight swarming Garcia.

In the fourth round, Garcia connected with a short right hand and shortly after connected with a body shot sending Fortuna to the canvas. Fortuna got up, but Garcia had Fortuna on the run. A huge right hand in the fifth by Garcia dropped Fortuna for a second time. The former champion was up as Garcia stalked him to finish the round. However, a left hook by Garcia finally finished Fortuna as referee Jerry Cantu stopped the fight at 27 seconds of the sixth.