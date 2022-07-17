By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Lightweight Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) of Victorville, California, disposed of former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-4-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in six rounds Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Garcia came out shooting the right hand and connecting with a thudding left hook, Fortuna walked through the punches and kept coming. In round two, Garcia pumped the jab and later connected with a flush right snapping Fortuna’s head. Still figuring out the style, Garcia kept working off the jab boxing as he pinned Fortuna up on the ropes momentarily in round three, shortly after Fortuna attempted to make it a rough fight swarming Garcia.
In the fourth round, Garcia connected with a short right hand and shortly after connected with a body shot sending Fortuna to the canvas. Fortuna got up, but Garcia had Fortuna on the run. A huge right hand in the fifth by Garcia dropped Fortuna for a second time. The former champion was up as Garcia stalked him to finish the round. However, a left hook by Garcia finally finished Fortuna as referee Jerry Cantu stopped the fight at 27 seconds of the sixth.
Good fight for both fighters. Garcia looked strong and focused. I thought Fortuna was gonna stay down after that hard body shot but he got up and fought hard. Hopkins barely tapped Oscar’s body and Oscar went down like a little girl screaming with pain. Good showing for Fortuna and hopefully we finally get a Tank Davis Vs Ryan Garcia fight next.
At 140? That might kill the fight.
For all the sh*t talking Garcia was doing I wanted Fortuna to hurt this kid, but Garcia actually look pretty good.
He might have broken something around Fortuna’s right eye on the second knockdown. That was a hard shot.
Tank Davis in 2!
They need to make that fight next. Look at what happened when they were hyping an Anthony Joshua Vs Wilder or a Fury fight. AJ lost twice already. I also believe Tank wins this fight.
Most gifted hands on the planet boys. The product of years and years of hard work.
Props for Ryan Garcia, he fought very well.
I like the part where Devin Haney had to just disrespect Ryan Garcia (in between the 4th and 5th round). Haney just jealous that he doesn’t have that kind of status. Too bad Haney is a boring fighter, that is probably the only reason no one wants to fight him.
As far as fighting Tank, Garcia might not be ready for that, but it should happen as soon as possible, before one or the other gets a loss.
Haney looks in the mirror and wishes he was Ryan Garcia. That mother fucker is UGLY by every definition of the word!!! Not to mention about as exciting as watching paint dry.
Credit to Garcia…looked sharp against a veteran…impressive lead right hand..great footwork…timing….distance
..Garcia is for real people…this kid can fight..shot to body.clever..hesitation shot..well placed…counter combo to finish the fight.,crisp…quick..show technique… Patience…countered effectively….Highly anticipating fight with Tank…
Garcia will hurt Tank Davis.
Still not ready for Tank tho.
Do you guys think Garcias height and length will be too much for Gevonte Davis?
But. The day is FAST. Approaching.
☮️
Ready or not, its doesn’t matter, but Ryan Garcia vs Tank Davis is a truly mega fight maybe better than Spence vs Crawford because Crawford age and Spence setbacks, also Garcia and Davis have bigger fan base.
Agree…both in prime…slight nod to Tank as Tank competition made him battle ready….quick combinations will pose a significant problem for Tank…eager for this to happen…
Unimpressive ko win. Body shot. And it took 3 knockdowns to get it.
Tank ko’d someone the other day. Tank’s ko was an 8 and García’s was a 3.
Garcia’s offense looked sharp, as expected. Garcia threw nice, sharp right hands (like a jab). Garcia’s left hooks, body shots and jabs were solid. Unfortunately, I was unable to fully determine if Garcia’s head movements improved because Fortuna was unable to put an offense together; and as the great Bruce Lee said, ‘Boards don’t hit back.’
Sadly, I will not see Davis vs. Garcia at 135 because Garcia’s physical frame has nearly reached it’s limit; and Garcia expressed his desire to try 140. Besides, before going to 140, Davis has a little more work to do at 135. Meanwhile, Garcia has serious tasks to perform at 140 (Taylor, Prograis, Lopez, Ramirez, Matias, J. Zepeda, Ergashev and even Lee).
A nice outing for Garcia because the fans in Southern California love him. Now, at 140, how will Garcia’s mind perform when he is getting hit???
Ryan looked sharp tonight. Great to see him back in form and in the ring. He’s exciting to watch regardless of what anyone thinks of him.
140 plenty of talent to see how that chin will hold up.
Easy win against a well past his best former champ. Much smaller and older. Nothing to really get excited about here and certainly not a good measuring stick to see if he’s ready for Davis. However, at 140 I think it’s a 50/50 fight. Definitely one of the biggest fights in boxing right now.