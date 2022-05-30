Robert García entrenará a Anthony Joshua Según los informes, el entrenador Robert García entrenará al ex campeón de peso pesado Anthony Joshua para su revancha contra el actual campeón unificado de peso pesado de la AMB, la FIB y la OMB, Oleksandr Usyk, el 23 de julio en Arabia Saudita. García venció a Eddy Reynoso, Ronnie Shields y Virgil Hunter por el trabajo según ESPN. El campo de entrenamiento de Joshua será en Inglaterra. H. Fury-Hunter en eliminatoria de la AMB el 2 de julio Actualización de la 60.ª Convención Anual del WBC Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

