Actualización de la 60.ª Convención Anual del WBC Con mucho pesar, el WBC no podrá celebrar su 60ª convención mundial anual en Kazajstán como lo tenía planeado desde hace más de dos años. Las condiciones actuales en la región debido a la guerra en curso han obligado al WBC a posponer la celebración de la convención en el país y pronto anunciarán la fecha exacta y el nuevo sitio de la reunión anual de este año. Robert García entrenará a Anthony Joshua Haney: Veo agujeros en Kambosos FacebookGorjeo Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

