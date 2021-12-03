By Hesiquio Balderas

Golden Boy Promotions executive Robert Diaz is on hand in Las Vegas representing and giving support to his fighter JoJo Diaz who fights Devin Haney for the WBC lightweight title on Saturday night. Fightnews.com® caught up with Díaz.

“Devin Haney is a great champion, but don’t sleep on JoJo, who has the tools, the pedigree and the boxing skills to defeat Haney,” commented Robert Diaz, who is not related to JoJo. “It would not be an upset because of JoJo’s history of taking the best fights, and that’s what we do here at Golden Boy. We work with everyone trying to get the best fights made, the fans deserve the best vs best.

“JoJo has made it very clear that he only wants to fight the best. He was ready to take on Ryan Garcia but he got injured, and then it was the opportunity to fight Haney and he asked for the fight. I have a lot of confidence in him and let’s remember that JoJo was an Olympian. He has seen every single style inside the ring. We matched him up hard, no easy fights, so it will be a great fight and I wouldn’t be surprised with the victory of our fighter.” said Díaz.

He added, “There are holes in Devin’s game. JoJo is aware of that and he knows what he needs to do inside the ring. I mean Devin is a great fighter but Linares did show that there are holes in his game. Linares was in great condition, but he got COVID before the fight and hadn’t fought for a while and still did damage. So JoJo has been active and he will present different problems to Devin. I’m sure we will get the victory.

“The lightweight division is a division that’s very hot right now. One of the best divisions in boxing and we are willing to make the best fights for the fans. Our mission at Golden Boy is to give the fans great fights and to give our fighters the best fights also, tough fights and that’s what they want also. We want to please the crowd.

“We expect a great fight this Saturday night and as I said before I’m sure that our fighter JoJo Díaz will be the new champion.

“I want to take the opportunity to give my support and give my condolences to my good friend Erik Morales who lost his son recently. Our love and heart go out to Erik and his family in these difficult times.”