In a clash between undefeated heavyweights, former NFL player Mike Balogun (18-0, 14 KOs) destroyed Trey Lippe-Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs), the son of former world champion Tommy Morrison, in the first round. Balogun dropped Morrison, then swarmed him and got the referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:41.
In another clash between undefeated heavyweights, ‘Gentleman’ George Arias (17-0, 7 KOs) took a workmanlike ten round split decision over Cassius ‘C.O.G.’Chaney (21-1, 14 KOs). Arias pressed the action while Chaney never got untracked. Scores were 96-94 Chaney, 99-91, 97-93 Arias.
Heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Jones, (13-4, 9 KOs) knocked out Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-4-1, 15 KOs) in round two. Jones floored Wright in round one and finished him 13 seconds into round two.
Light heavyweight Khainell Wheeler (6-1, 5 KOs) outscored previously undefeated Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan (12-1, 10 KOs) over six rounds. Wheeler won by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.
Nice win for Wheeler. He’s a sold prospect and missed fighting Nov. 18 in Philly when his opponent failed to show up. So he stayed ready and got this nice match in NYC. It pays off not to get discouraged and to stay ready.
Damn, Balogun has been out of the NFL for nearly a decade, and is 38 now. Had only seen clips of him prior to this, and wasn’t expecting much. This was starting to remind me of Mercer-Morrison for a split second there when Balogun had him on the ropes just before the stoppage. Probably too late a start to his career to go really far, but that was a nice win.