In a clash between undefeated heavyweights, former NFL player Mike Balogun (18-0, 14 KOs) destroyed Trey Lippe-Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs), the son of former world champion Tommy Morrison, in the first round. Balogun dropped Morrison, then swarmed him and got the referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:41.

In another clash between undefeated heavyweights, ‘Gentleman’ George Arias (17-0, 7 KOs) took a workmanlike ten round split decision over Cassius ‘C.O.G.’Chaney (21-1, 14 KOs). Arias pressed the action while Chaney never got untracked. Scores were 96-94 Chaney, 99-91, 97-93 Arias.

Heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Jones, (13-4, 9 KOs) knocked out Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-4-1, 15 KOs) in round two. Jones floored Wright in round one and finished him 13 seconds into round two.

Light heavyweight Khainell Wheeler (6-1, 5 KOs) outscored previously undefeated Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan (12-1, 10 KOs) over six rounds. Wheeler won by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56.