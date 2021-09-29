Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has announced back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday, October 14th and 15th at Auditorio Benito Juarez in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. UFC Fightpass will stream both events.

On Thursday, October 14, super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (18-1, 15 KOs) takes on Gabriel “Drago” Lopez (10-5-1, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event. In the 10-round co-featured event, undefeated super middleweight Lester Martinez (9-0, 9 KOs) meets Raiko Santana (8-2, 5 KOs). Also lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 8 KOs) faces Guillermo “El Borrego” Avila (19-11, 14 KOs) in the 10-rounder.

The following night, welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 10 KOs) returns to the ring after being idle the past 10 months due to personal reasons against Jesus “Chino” Antonio Rubio (13-4, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event. Featherweight KO Artist Jose “El Sugar” Eduardo Nunez (21-1, 21 KOs) throws-down with Osvaldo “Catotas” Maldonado (10-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.

“Back in July, RJJ Boxing had to cancel its first show ever, due to COVID-19,” veteran RJJ Boxing matchmaker Guy Taylor explained. “We decided to go back-to-back to give back to the fans who had bought tickets to the July show. They’ve been very supportive of RJJ Boxing, so why not do this with two of our best cards ever. We’re giving fans what they really want to see: evenly matched, compelling fights because they pay good, hard-earned money for tickets. We don’t want fans to know who is going to win before the fights, and we’re packing the undercard with local kids. We want to give back to Los Mochis, which has produced 26 world champions, including a Who’s Who of Mexican boxing. I don’t know what’s in tacos there, but it hasn’t happened by accident.”