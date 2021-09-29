For the first time in AIBA’s 75-year history, medal winners at the forthcoming AIBA Men’s World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia will be rewarded with significant prize money from AIBA. The prize for first place is $100,000 USD. Silver medalists receive $50,000 USD, and both bronzes in each weight category receive $25,000 USD. The tournament will start on October 24th at Štark Arena in Belgrade and reach a pinnacle with 13 finals on November 5-6.

“It is the first time AIBA will reward medalists of the World Championships financially, and this is how it should be. This money is well-deserved taking into account the years of preparations required to earn a place at AIBA’s top tournament and the efforts made. We know this development will be a major benefit for our boxers. Not only should they be successful in the ring, but also self-sufficient and prosperous,” AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev said.