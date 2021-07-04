En una eliminatoria de peso ligero de la AMB, el invicto # 9 de la AMB Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) venció con un espectacular nocaut en el octavo asalto sobre el # 11 de la AMB Jon Fernández (21-2, 18 KOs) en el Colbert-King. Tug en el evento co-estelar el sábado por la noche en el Dignity Heath Park en Carson, California. Buena pelea con buenos intercambios. Fernández derribó a Rivera en el sexto round, pero Rivera regresó para noquear a Fernández en el octavo round. El tiempo era: 44.
